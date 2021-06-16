Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

EVN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,567. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

