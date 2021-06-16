Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 802,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,136,563. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

