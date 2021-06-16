Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

NYSE PFE remained flat at $$39.59 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

