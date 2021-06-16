Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,657. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.