Carlson Capital L P Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,719 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

CME stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.07. 59,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

