Carlson Capital L P Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 81.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.47. 6,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,982. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

