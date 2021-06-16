Carlson Capital L P Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 625,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 362,313 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,258. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

