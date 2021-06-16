Carlson Capital L P Makes New $13.54 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 161,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. 78,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,325. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

