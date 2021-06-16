Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 47,723 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.07% of Essex Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 225,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $310.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

