Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,000. Coherent accounts for 1.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $82,481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,544,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,320,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,206. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.94. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.63.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
