Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,000. Coherent accounts for 1.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $82,481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,544,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,320,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,206. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.94. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.