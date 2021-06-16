Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

CSV opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,842 shares of company stock valued at $179,124. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

