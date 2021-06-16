Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,998. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

