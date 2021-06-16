C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Declares $0.52 Dividend

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5199 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:CCGGY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

CCGGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

