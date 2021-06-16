Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director William H. Milmoe Sells 148,031 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $12,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

