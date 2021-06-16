Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $10.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

CVE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,918,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,915. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

