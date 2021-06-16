Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00764785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.65 or 0.07784249 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.