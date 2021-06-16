Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 billion-124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.13.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

