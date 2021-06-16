Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.25

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 241954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Get Centene alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.