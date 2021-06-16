Centric Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $304,545.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $304,545.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,431,913,030 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

