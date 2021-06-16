Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.02. 52,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

