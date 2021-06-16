Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.23. 63,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.07. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.