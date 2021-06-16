Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

