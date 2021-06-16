Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

