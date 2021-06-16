CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.04

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 100424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

The firm has a market cap of C$506.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,207 shares of company stock worth $232,202.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

