CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.04

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 100424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.
CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.
The firm has a market cap of C$506.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.70.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,207 shares of company stock worth $232,202.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
