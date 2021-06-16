CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 21st

CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. CF Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 45,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CFIVU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFIVU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $15,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $12,531,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $9,776,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

