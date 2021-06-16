CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 1,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

