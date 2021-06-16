Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIAFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,247. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.