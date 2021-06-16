Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 37,630 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.54% of MSA Safety worth $149,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,633,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.90. 1,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

