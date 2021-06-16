Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 605,965 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 605,965 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 7.56% of New Relic worth $292,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in New Relic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Relic by 65,304.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after buying an additional 718,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NEWR traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

