Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $180.50 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $180,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,726,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

