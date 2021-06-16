Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $317.15 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,723,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,580,865 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 5.25% of Pure Storage worth $317,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 136,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.