Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,930 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $238,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Align Technology by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $593.56. 10,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.11 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

