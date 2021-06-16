Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $354.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $356.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

