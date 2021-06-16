Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton Sells 42,300 Shares

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSSE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,702. The stock has a market cap of $514.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

