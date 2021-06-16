Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,685 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,455 shares of company stock worth $56,366,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. 199,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

