Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,607. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

