Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 292.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 288,980 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,793,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 530,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 140,003 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. 21,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,714. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81.

