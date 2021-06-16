Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $931,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $103.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.