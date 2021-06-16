Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 690,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

