Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,453. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.