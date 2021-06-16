Chimpion (BNANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $577,800.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $86.66 million and $577,800.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00007115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.18 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.47 or 0.07735208 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

