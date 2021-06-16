China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 37.3% in May

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

JRJC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 7,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

