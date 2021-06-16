ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 43.0% in May

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
IMOS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
