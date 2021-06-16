ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 43.0% in May

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IMOS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

