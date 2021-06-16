Chrono.tech Market Cap Tops $19.21 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $27.06 or 0.00068768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $19.21 million and approximately $310,975.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00764803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.91 or 0.07690709 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

