Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Chubb has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of CB stock opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.37. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

