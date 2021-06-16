Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $37.57

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.57, but opened at $36.61. Chuy’s shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 33 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $750.07 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,215. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.