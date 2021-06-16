CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,230,000 after purchasing an additional 197,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

