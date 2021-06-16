CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

