CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 215.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

DOCU opened at $250.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.18 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.92, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

