CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,844. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AROC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

